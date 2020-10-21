‘It turned 2020 around for me’: Shawnee Mission senior offered more than $1 million in scholarships

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – High school seniors in the Shawnee Mission School District are receiving millions in scholarship offers.

It’s part of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s scholarship program.

Shaun Brown Jr. was shocked when he learned that 28 universities are offering him $1.3 million in total scholarships based on his academic success.

“I felt kind of overwhelmed with just how much it was,” he said.

Brown knew he wanted to go to college. The 17-year-old, who wants to double major in aviation and mechanical engineering, just didn’t know how he was going to pay for it.

He will be the first in his family to attend college.

“My dad has always told me keep your foot on the gas,” Brown said. “If you have faith, you’ll keep putting that pressure to get where you need to go.”

“It turned 2020 around for me, just knowing that he’s living the dream I wish I had,” his father, Shaun Brown Sr. said. “You can’t give up on your kids. You have to continue to inspire and let them know, don’t look at what I’ve been through, look at what the possibilities are.”

“I always wanted my kids to know, you can do it, no matter what,” his mother Lynika Brown added. “You can do it. You don’t have to just play basketball or football.”

Brown credits his faith and parents for his accomplishments.

“It just makes me happy that I was able to make [my parents] proud,” he said.

Kimberly Hinkle, the director of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, said they believe that every senior should have the chance to be recruited to universities – just like athletes

She said, in all, 1600 seniors in the district received scholarship offers, totaling $1.7 billion.

