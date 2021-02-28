‘It was full of cops’: Three Wichita police officers recovering after being injured by modified shotgun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People living in the neighborhood where three officers were injured by an improvised shotgun Saturday afternoon say they woke up to police telling them to leave.

It happened at a home in the 1400 block of South Saint Francis. Julie Martinez lives next to the home.

“They asked is there somewhere you can go, and I said no,” said Martinez.

On Saturday, Martinez says she couldn’t stay at home where she has lived for seven years.

“I was kind of scared when they told me you have to leave because they wanted me to leave the first time and I said, ‘No, I can stay in my house,’ but they came back and said no you are leaving,” said Martinez.

She says, for the most part, the area of St. Francis is generally easy-going. She woke up in a different neighborhood on Saturday.

“I could not believe when the cops said you slept through all of that because they had shot three cops, and I did not hear anything,” said Martinez.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple visited with one of the officer’s Sunday afternoon and said he was in good spirits.

UPDATE:



The 3 officers injured are expected to leave the hospital today. I was able to get in touch with one who is home with his family resting. He's in good spirits.



It seem officers were hit with pellets from a modified shot gun. @WichitaPolice, FBI & ATF are investigating. https://t.co/IlQzNMpqvl — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) February 28, 2021

KSN News has requested the incident report, but Wichita police say at this point they are unable to provide the information. All three officers are expected to recover.