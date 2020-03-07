‘It was meant to run me out of town’: LGBTQ members speak on Augusta crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Augusta man says for the first time he feels unsafe in his community. He says someone driving by his house threw eggs at him, and he believes he was targeted because he is a member of the LGBTQ community.

He calls himself Smokie Saffron and identifies as Pansexual. He’s also known as a local drag queen and says he’s always loved his community. Which is why it was shocking when, on March 2, he says he was attacked while standing in his yard, taking his dog out.

“I just felt the egg hit me, and I just stood there like oh my gosh what do I do, and then they said what they said and sped off,” said Smokie.

The suspects drove off before Smokie could see the licenses plates and yelled slur at him. Shocked by what happened he decided to call 9-1-1.

“I told them that I was just standing outside and let my dog out in my yard, I wasn’t bothering anybody, we don’t bother anybody, we are quiet,” added Smokie.

Augusta police are investigating it as a misdemeanor battery, but say if they determine that the attack was motivated by Smokie’s LGBTQ status, it could impact the case.

“In Kansas there isn’t a specific hate crime but if it’s determined that the motive was towards race, sex, religion, orientation or things like that then the sentencing can be upgraded,” said officer Bob Sage, Augusta Police Department.

They do not have any suspects identified, but are asking for anyone who knows anything to call police at (316) 775-4500 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 775-0055 to leave an anonymous tip.

