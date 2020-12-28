‘It was scary the possibility that it could possibly happen’: Wichita family relieved to avoid eviction with new stimulus

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – President Donald Trump has signed into law a $900 billion pandemic relief package.

At stake was long-sought cash for businesses and individuals and money to avoid a federal government shutdown.

The extension means many Kansans who are struggling can breath some sigh of relief.

“I have been in a bad position man, truly,” said Felix Wilburn.

Wilburn and his wife are both unemployed. Lately, they have been down and down to their last dollar. They were not able to afford a Christmas tree or provide a Christmas to their grandchildren.

“Being put out on the streets,” said Wilburn. “That is what I am thinking about.”

With the latest stimulus package signed late Sunday, Felix and his wife can be happy at least knowing they still have some time in their apartment and not worry about being evicted.

“It was scary the possibility that it could possibly happen. We were basically on the last final hours of what could have happened. It was like after this week what would have happened to us,” said his wife Donna Wilburn.

“We still do not know,” added Wilburn.

But with both of them unemployed, they still have concern heading into 2021.

“We do not know what is going to happen with it in the future, but for now, it is a bigger relief,” Wilburn added.

The Kansas Department of Labor released a statement on when the new stimulus checks could hit the bank accounts:

President Trump has signed H.R. 133 into law. However, KDOL is still awaiting additional guidance from USDOL regarding the CARES Act unemployment extensions. The agency will not be able to issue payments under the new program changes until this guidance has been issued, which may take up to two weeks. Continue to monitor our social media for updates.