Emporia State University lecturer and former Lawrence High School Band Director Jay Smith crashed his wife’s Piper Piper PA22 Tri-Pacer, leaving him unable to walk away.

(Courtesy Photo/Gina Smith)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia State University adjunct instructor and former Lawrence High School band director Jay Smith is lucky to be alive after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into the woods, leaving him unable to walk and barely conscious.

Smith, 69, planned for a quick flight around the airport near their Arkansas home as his wife, Gina, prepared for Valentine’s Day dinner. Two hours later, trapped in his airplane and unable to get out, he woke up to his wife calling him.

“It was supposed to be a roughly five-minute flight. Two hours later, my phone rang,” Smith told KSN.

He answered the call and told his wife, “I’ve crashed into some trees.” He said he felt no pain and was unaware he was hurt.

“I had no conception I was hurt as bad as I was,” Smith said.

Dispatchers called him to get a fix on his location, and emergency crews started moving towards the downed plane.

Smith thought he would crawl out of the plane. Instead, he passed out again.

Emporia State University lecturer and former Lawrence High School Band Director Jay Smith crashed his wife’s Piper PA22 Tri-Pacer., leaving him unable to walk away.

(Courtesy Photo/Lonoke County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office)

“Next thing I remember hearing was, ‘Holy s***, there’s gasoline everywhere,'” he said.

After alerting emergency services, Gina, Smith’s wife, followed the firetrucks to the crash scene.

“She watched from a distance, not knowing if I was dead or alive,” Smith said. “The horror she went through, her strength was astounding.”

Smith remembers very little about the crash except for seeing treetops. He compared the tops of the tree to fingertips and said he recalls thinking, “Here come the fingers.”

While he can’t walk, Smith said he wanted to finish his spring assignments. So he was back to grading papers days after smashing nose-first into the ground.

“It was such a wonderful distraction to have those papers. It gave my mind a place to go,” he said.

“He would see this through come heck or high water,” Emporia State University Department Chair Dr. Daniel Stiffler said. “He loves his students. That’s just the kind of person he is.”

Gina and Jay Smith in their Piper PA22 Tri-Pacer before the crash that left Jay with serious injuries. (Courtesy Photo/Gina Smith)

There is a long road ahead of Smith. Two surgeries have restored his vision to 98% of what it was, and he can now breathe through his nose. However, extensive injuries to his lower legs still linger and will require several more surgeries to restore his ability to walk.

Smith’s son, Dan Smith, who received his undergraduate degree from Emporia State University and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy (DPT) from the University of Kansas, believes his dad will walk again.

Until then, Smith expressed gratitude for his wife who is working toward an online degree while being his primary caregiver.

“This is really tough on her, but she is an absolute trooper,” Smith said. “She’s been an absolute superstar.”

Smith said he will start teaching his online summer courses in May and is looking forward to that.

“It wasn’t my day to die,” Smith said. “It just wasn’t my day to die.”