“It’ll be partially open by July” — Park City officials say Amazon warehouse ready to open soon

PARK CITY, Kan (KSNW) – Construction on the new Amazon facility in Park City is moving along toward opening. It’s expected to bring 500 jobs.

There is a steady stream of traffic at the new Amazon site. City officials said it’s only a few months until the facility is partially open. It’s also bringing a lot of hope for the development of the city.

“It’s really big especially for the people around here job wise it’s gonna bring a lot of jobs here and boost the economy,” said Jamerson Dehler, who lives in Park City.

Dehler said he wants to join the Amazon workforce.”I’ve heard from some family members that live down in Independence that they have really good benefits, so I’ve been looking to try to get out there as an employee too,” said Dehler.

These job opportunities with Amazon could be available as soon as July, with many more by the holiday season. The Park City Chamber of Commerce is expecting Amazon to create a population boom.

“We are a pretty small region here and I’m sure people will migrate to the park city area just because of wanting to get a job at Amazon,” said Kim Madison the president of the Park City Chamber of Commerce.

There are already some job posting online to work at the facility. One person said he applied for a job and regardless of the outcome of his application, the warehouse will be good for Park City.