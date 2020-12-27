“It’s a blessing just to be in this spot”: Wichita native looks bring Heisman Award home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–Wichita native and running back for the Iowa State Cyclones Breece Hall has nearly a quarter of fan votes for the Heisman Award this year but he says the recognition is bigger than him.

As a kid playing for the Bears in the Greater Wichita Junior Football League, Hall said he never envisioned getting to this point.

“Every kid’s dream is to go to the NFL, NBA, MLB—whatever they want to do like professionally,” he said. “But you know it wasn’t always easy growing up.”

He found passion through those challenges and used sports as therapy.

Steve Martin, head football coach at Wichita Northwest High School, said he saw potential in Hall early on.

“We knew that when he got a chance–if he would run with it–he was going to be very special,” Martin said. “And I think that’s what everybody’s seeing right now.”

Hall said being in the running for the award shows how hard he and his team work throughout the season. With Barry Sanders being the only other Kansas athlete to win the Heisman, he said being considered for the award is “surreal.”

“Watching his highlights when I was younger just watching him and going outside when I was young and trying to implicate his—and did his moves,” Hall said.

Hall said he had not looked at the voting numbers yet and is focused on the season. The Heisman Award winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 5.

