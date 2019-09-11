Wichita couple carjacked after officer-involved shooting speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carl Chance and his wife Joan were sitting in their living room when Carl saw police chasing a stolen white Jeep down Meridian. He walked toward the edge of his driveway to see what was going on.

His wife Joan was watching from the front door when she noticed one of the suspects walking up to her front porch with a bloody arm from a gunshot wound.

“He came up and he’s holding his wrist like this and he says ma’am I’ve hurt myself, I need to come in and call the police,” said Joan.

She gave him her cell phone to call 911 and that’s when she said he became hostile and yelled at her.

“Give me your keys or I’m going to kill you,” recalls Joan.

That’s when she said he approached her husband Carl.

“He got me up against the garage and said I want your car and he said I want it now,” Carl said raising his voice on the word now.

Carl handed over the keys. He said the suspect jumped in his Honda CRV with Joan’s phone and took off down the driveway headed south on Meridian.

“I didn’t want to because I knew I wouldn’t see my car again,” said Carl.

The couple describes the entire ordeal as traumatic and said it all happened within seconds. Carl said it was a blessing they weren’t hurt.

“He could have hurt us but actually he was too stressed himself and he wanted to get out of here in the quickest way possible,” said Carl.

