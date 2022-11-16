WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s a boy! The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) welcomed a new baby chimpanzee on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to the Zoo, Chimpanzee Mahale was laboring throughout the morning when the animal care team noticed changes in her progression. They made the decision to intervene surgically, and the baby boy was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.

“Drs. Laura Whisler and Janna Chibry of College Hill OB-GYN were on hand to perform the cesarean section with the Zoo’s veterinary team,” the SCZ said. “The pair have consulted with Sedgwick County Zoo veterinarians on all great ape pregnancies for the past decade — most recently delivering Sumatran Orangutan, Lily, via Csection in 2018.”

The Zoo says Mahale is recovering well behind the scenes.

Due to low oxygen levels, the baby boy received treatment and bottle feedings from the animal care team overnight. According to the Zoo, as of this morning, he is doing well, and the team feels he will be able to reunite with his mom very soon.

Mom and her baby boy will stay behind the scenes until it is clear that they are both healthy and bonded.

This is 28-year-old Mahale’s third baby, the Zoo says.

According to the SCZ, this is an important birth for the chimpanzee population.

“Chimpanzees are listed as endangered, and wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching for bushmeat,” the SCZ says.

The zoo also announced the arrival of another baby boy yesterday, a black-and-white eastern colobus monkey named Atlas.

