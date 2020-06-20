‘It’s an opportunity for Senior Citizens to continue learning’: Lifelong Learning Classes set to start in August

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Life-long learning classes are an opportunity for senior citizens to continue their education. WSU is adding 10 courses to its popular lifelong learning classes.

These classes will be available to senior citizens in the fall of 2020 with some slight changes to ensure safety. All in-person classes will be held at Wichita State University’s Metropolitan Complex to follow social distancing and the virtual courses will be on YouTube.

“So, we have a real variety of classes, we have meteorology, geology, history,” said Kim Moore, director of the workforce at WSU. “This fall we are going to be offering a politics class because of the elections that are coming up. We have a how-to listen to jazz [class] so, we really the classes range in all topic areas throughout our six colleges here at the university.”

Residents 60 years of age or older can attend these classes for free. Anyone younger than 60 years old can enroll in the classes if they pay regular tuition and fees.

The classes will start on August 3, 2020.

For more information, you can visit www.wichita.edu/lifelonglearning.

