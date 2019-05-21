‘It’s bad’: Wichita gets hit with heavy rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms caused damage across the state Monday, including in Wichita.

Strong winds even ripped off the sign from the front of the KSN building.

It dangles by steel cables for nearly a minute before crashing onto the sidewalk.

Rain slowed down in the evening.

But that was after leaving roads with flooded waters.

“It’s bad,” said Wichita resident Kathy Todd, on the rain.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be this bad,” said Naomi Vertilus, a Wichita resident.

People were not a fan of all the rain.

“It’s very cold, windy,” said Brittany Cantrell.

All throughout town, you could spot streets with built up water, including downtown Wichita.

One area that is no stranger to flooding is Bleckley Street.

“It’s pretty frequent if it rains a little bit you can kind of expect the gutters to fill up and if not flood the streets,” said Brian Wiens, who lives on Bleckley.

That is why barricades were put up at English Street.

“I’ve never felt comfortable getting my breaks wet or letting water getting close to my exhaust,” said Wiens.

Drivers were not the only ones feeling the impact from the rain.

Thousands of people headed to Koch Arena for Southeast High School’s graduation.

“My boyfriend is graduating,” said Madison Rose, who was rushing from the car to get inside from the rain.

“We’re glad it’s inside.” said Naomi Vertilus, a Wichita resident. “And, it’s not far from east so I’m okay with that.”

So, everyone busted out their coats, and umbrellas to head into the arena – to show support for all the students’ hard work

“I think if you’re going to make it you should make it no matter what day rain sleet or snow,” said Vertilus.

