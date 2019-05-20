‘It’s been pretty rough’: Augusta residents fear more severe flooding

Just days after Augusta residents were hit hard with flooding, more could be headed to the area. Some residents said they’re still trying to manage the damage from last time.

12 days ago, the neighborhood around Lulu Street was unrecognizable; flooded streets, flooded yards and cars stuck in the street.

Restoration workers are just now able to make it to some residents’ homes for repairs.

“When things like this happen, it’s localized and everybody in the neighborhood gets hit at the same time,” said Gene Schaeffer, Augusta resident.

Scaheffer learned from experience that it’s key to stay current on your flood insurance policies.

That’s something his neighbors a few streets over didn’t do.

The Castillos said there’s repair marks on the walls of their home from the big flood back in 1998.

But, the family wasn’t made aware of the flooding dangers in the area before buying their home.

“The foundation of our house had so much water in it that we just pumped it out recently,” said Karen Castillo, Augusta resident. “For it to come right back in, that’s just a struggle.”

The Castillos now fear more rain could mean more damage and money out of their pockets.

“I think all of us are sick of this,” said Castillo.

Many residents are trying to repair what they can, but said it’s been tough.

“It’s been pretty rough the last couple of weeks,” said John Adams.

Adams has been walking to work after both his car and home were flooded.

“Me and my family are nervous,” said Adams. “We have kids. I’m just hoping everybody in the neighborhood and in the area are gonna stay safe.”

This is something everyone in the once-flooded neighborhood is hoping doesn’t happen again.

“We’re tired of the rain, but it happens every year,” said Schaeffer.

Several of the residents in Augusta said they feel a little more prepared after seeing what Mother Nature is capable of.

Others said they plan to stay with friends or family until the storm passes. Some residents are considering moving out of the neighborhood altogether because of the frequent flooding.