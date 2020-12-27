‘It’s figuring out who needs it the most’: Reno County teams up to help distribute COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Kansas is preparing for the next step in the vaccination effort.



Chuck Welch, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center vice president, said they have already vaccinated all 256 frontline workers in their facility.

At this point, HRMC has received doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Last week, they received 850 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Welch says he hopes by the end of the month they will be able to start vaccinating people 65 and older.

“So now, we will move to the 65 and older, and the folks who are the most vulnerable if they are exposed and their life expectancies are not necessarily great with them.”

He said Hutchinson has done a great job of teaming up with one another, Sharing the vaccine, and distributing it to those who need it the most.

