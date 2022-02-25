Courtesy: Ludmila Dickerson

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – For some, the attacks on Ukraine feels far removed. For Andover resident Ludmila Dickerson, they hit home.

Dickerson immigrated to the United States 20 years ago from Kyiv, Ukraine. She feels helpless at times watching the invasion unfold from Andover.

“My people don’t know what’s gonna happen. They don’t know what is happening tomorrow, the day after tomorrow. Any time they can be wiped out of the Earth, and it’s sad,” she said.

Dickerson’s dad and brother are still living in Kyiv.

“I called them, and I asked them so many times come over, ‘Please come over. I’ll help,'” she said.

Dickerson said they did not believe Russia was going to attack, and now they do not want to leave, “They feel like they belong there. They don’t want to betray the country, and they love the country.”

Wishing she could do more now, “It’s … indescribable. You want them here. You want them under your roof next to you. You want to help them. You want to bring them somewhere safe. But I’m here. I don’t have any way to do that. I cannot help, and it’s horrible.”

Dickerson hopes to see the war end in her home country but is unsure how.

“We really cannot help much because we don’t want a bigger war,” Dickerson said.

However, she believes more lives will be lost if nothing is done.

“No way to stop if no one helps, and it’s very sad,” she said.

Dickerson has been talking with family and friends daily. One of her friends had already lost her husband shortly after the attack due to a heart attack.