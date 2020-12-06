‘It’s like a dream come true’: Kansan reacts to DACA restoration

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday, a New York federal judge restored the DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Donald Trump has tried to end.

The judge ordered the Trump Administration to restore DACA to its pre-2017 status. Including letting people submit first-time applications and extending protection terms to two years.

Cynthia Meza-Soto said when she heard about the order it brought her to tears.

“So now I’m kind of like whew, I can breathe. Like it kind of feels unreal because there’s been several times where we’ve been told, ‘Oh, they’re going to re-open it, they-re going to reopen it’ and it just hasn’t happened. It’s like a dream come true. Something I’ve been praying for for a long time,” Meza-Soto said.

Meza-Soto is currently a freshman at Coffeyville Community College. She said being able to apply to be a ‘Dreamer’ will be a relief for her family.

“It was really hard for me to find scholarships and you know I obviously can’t work. So, I can’t help my parents with my college tuition which is really difficult for them,” Meza-Soto said.

As a Kansas girl with Mexico roots, Mesa-Soto said she is hoping to make her parents proud and pave the way for others, “We are first-generations and we are starting a new tradition for our families of going to college.”

Meza-Soto said this is just the first step to a dream bigger than DACA.

“I remember growing up how we would make like bucket lists. Name 10 things in your bucket list that you want to accomplish in life and always my number one thing was become a citizen. It’s crazy, I’m a step closer like the fight doesn’t stop here,” she said.

The judge also ordered homeland security to post a public notice by Dec. 7 prominently on its website to accept first-time DACA applications.

