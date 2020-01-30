1  of  2
‘It’s more than a meal’: What one local chef has to say about special culinary program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “It’s more than a meal,” that’s what leaders at the Union Rescue Mission says about their Kitchen Prep Cuisine program.

One that helps train homeless men and women in Wichita.

“It teaches them a marketable skill that they can use to be independent again,” said Byron West, director of development at the Union Rescue Mission.

The concept of this program is designed to provide opportunity and education, and it all starts the moment someone helps cater for KP Cuisine. The unique culinary program lasts eight weeks. During that time, low-income families and the homeless participants learn a variety of new skill sets.

“Every day that I cook something, it’s just another accomplishment,” said Robert Lawson, KP Cuisine alumni.

Leaders at the Union Rescue Mission say the basic skills increase the chances of landing a job.

“It gives them a skill set that they can go get a job and make a living out of,” said Ryan Cavender culinary instructor and chef.

After students graduate from the KP culinary program, hey are provided with an apartment within the Union Rescue Mission location.

For more information on the program, you can visit the Union Rescue Mission page.

