It’s not a mountain lion, but red foxes making screams in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood

Local

by: KSN News,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A mountain lion spotted in Wichita’s Riverside area earlier this week still has some residents on edge.

Cristin Boyle’s security camera caught the mountain lion casually walking through her backyard early Monday morning.

There have been recent screaming sounds in the morning, and residents in the area reached out to the city with concerns it was the mountain lion.

However, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks tells the city of Wichita that they believe the mountain lion moved on and that the sounds reported were more in line with the sounds of red foxes, which are native to the neighborhood.

Mayor Brandon Whipple even got into the conversation and tweeted the following.

“We are aware of the “screaming” sounds reported & have looked into the situation. Thanks to the efforts of Kansas Department of Parks & Wild Life, we have determined the “screaming” sounds are that of Red Foxes, who are indulging in the mating season. Good for them.”

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories