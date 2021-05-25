Reserving camping spots and illegally selling on secondary market

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sold out. Camping reservations for places with electricity and hookups at most Kansas State parks are already booked for the holiday weekend.

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism officials say people are reserving park spots and then selling on a secondary market. So who is doing it?

“That’s the question,” said Linda Lanterman, director of parks for Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism. “I don’t know. They could have done it harmlessly and decided to make a lot of reservations and get them for friends and family. The problem is when they want to do that and resell them, that’s not allowed on our state lands.”

Lanterman says there could be fines and court costs if you are caught selling on a secondary market. Some park rangers keep an eye out.

“Oh, yeah, we are at 100% capacity through the weekends,” said Jacob Guiot.

Guiot is a park ranger at Elk State Park in southeast Kansas. He says they know some may decide to reserve a spot and sell it on a secondary market.

“We’ve been monitoring that here at the park,” said Guiot. “And if we notice somebody that’s not in the site, that they got it from another person, we’ll reach out to the individual that has purchased the site beforehand and sold that off.”

Lanterman says they are not putting out fines at the moment.

“We are not issuing any fines right now,” said Lanterman. “We are trying to educate first, giving people the benefit of the doubt.”

Lanterman also says selling a reservation on the secondary market is a safety issue.

“And for safety purposes, like this weekend, where we could encounter some weather, we like to know who is in that site,” said Lanterman. “So if we need to call or make any announcements, we can get ahold of them.”

The best advice if you can’t get a reservation for a camping site with hookups for electricity is to keep checking back.

“You can also give the park office a call to see if anything opens up,” said Lanterman.

Lanterman says there are still plenty of “primitive” sites open if you want to rough it and put up a tent for the holiday weekend.