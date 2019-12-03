‘It’s not too late’: Doctors say you can still get your flu shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have not received your flu shot, you can walk into the Sedgwick County Health Department during business hours Monday through Friday or make an appointment.

Remember, the flu is something you cannot prevent, however, there are ways to lower the risk of becoming sick.

“Obviously, if you have any symptoms, you want to make sure that you’re covering your cough, make sure that you’re washing your hands, want to make sure that if you’re around people don’t cough in their direction and stay home if you’re sick?” said John Lucero, Sedgwick County Health Department.

The Sedgwick County Health Department offers free flu shots for those who qualify.

