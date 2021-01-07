‘It’s okay to talk about this,’ teachers tackle tough conversations about U.S. Capitol riots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While some teachers watched the events unfold on Wednesday, they scrapped their lesson plans for the week to focus on the U.S. Capitol riots.

A Wichita teacher at Mayberry Middle School said before she even logged on to start teaching virtually on Thursday, she already had messages with questions and comments from her students.

Kimberlee Hughes has been teaching eighth-grade social studies for many years, but this is the first time she’s gone back to the drawing board to make sure she was able to surround her lesson around a historic event that her students watched happen.

Although the desk seats were empty, the classroom was full of ideas and opinions.

“The main thing that I wanted them to take away is that this is okay to talk about this,” said Hughes. “To open it up and have that discussion, I think we had to.”

Hughes said all of her students were aware of what happened.

“They are very informed. I don’t know if it’s the access they have right in their pocket with their cell phone or what it is,” said Hughes. “They are having very deep discussions.”

The students were able to turn off their webcams and type out their opinions and thoughts for their peers to see. Mrs. Hughes even tied what happened at the U.S. Capitol to well-known moments in American history.

“They’re using such proper etiquette when they’re speaking to one another,” said Hughes. “It’s okay to disagree, and it’s okay to have differences, but we can still be respectful.”

Respect. That’s exactly what Hughes was hoping her students would take away from the conversation.

She ended the lesson with appreciation.

“I love your honesty,” said Hughes. “I love you voicing your opinion. That’s what we do as Americans.”