HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hays Police Department wants people to know that if they see law enforcement officers in action near 19th and Hall Streets this afternoon, it is probably just training.

The Hays Police Department Special Situation Response Team will be in training from 1:00-6:30 at 523 W. 19th St.

Police officers will be training with special tactical equipment. The HPD said the training will be done with great care and safety.

“There is no need to be alarmed. The officers are merely conducting a realistic training exercise and there is no danger to the community,” according to an HPD news release.

The release says that if you have any questions or concerns, you may contact Team Commander Tim Greenwood or Chief Scheibler at 785-625-1030.