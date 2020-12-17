‘It’s safe’: Black and Hispanic healthcare workers encouraging their communities to trust vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While some wonder when, others are questioning if they should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the biggest things I’ve heard is I don’t wanna be a guinea pig with this vaccine,” said Dr. Maurice Duggins, Faculty, Ascension Via Christi Family Medicine Residency.

hoping to lead by example, Dr. Duggins rolled up his sleeve and got the coronavirus vaccine.

His action easing fears after what many refer to as years of systematic racism in health care.

“No one is trying anything on them. These things have been tested. The vaccines have been tested they are efficacious and they should get the vaccine to help reduce the disease burden in our community,” he said.

Reminding people while the virus doesn’t discriminate, there are higher mortality rates for some, “It has affected the African-American community, the Latino community, and the Native-American community more so than it has the Caucasian community.”

Dr. Duggins is not the only one hoping to set an example for minority communities.

“We have an 80% team that are Hispanic. What I see is the relief in their eyes. What they tell me is they feel safe now,” said Joel Cuellar , Ascension Via Christi, Director of Environmental Services.

Both health officials say if you do not get vaccinated for yourself, think of those closest to you.

“My family appreciates the fact that I got the first vaccine of two doses. They’ve been worried about me bringing COVID-19 home,” Dr. Duggins said.

“It’s safe. Not only for your own safety but the people around you as well,” Cuellar said.

The Wichita Black Alliance and African American Council of Elders plan to host a virtual town hall Dec. 28 dedicated to answering your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

