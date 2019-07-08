“It’s still coming in everywhere:” Haysville family battles flooding and sand

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW)- After above average rain totals in May and June for Wichita and surrounding areas, some residents are still dealing with the effects of flooding.

Susan Kane and her husband Daniel have lived in their home for nearly 30 years, but have never dealt with the mess that covers their basement floors.

There’s bedroom doors off their hinges and furniture has been lifted, but underneath is sand and water that keeps flowing in from the water table.

“When we first saw the sand coming from underneath the tub, we had a floor fan in here to try to push it under the stairs,” said Susan. “But, then the fan started sinking in the sand.”

The Kanes now come downstairs several time a day to pile the sand up to direct water to their sump pump.

“It’s still coming in from everywhere,” said Susan. “The pressure from the water table is just horrible.”

It’s been this way since the beginning of May and the sump pump has been running 24 hours a day since then.

“You lay in bed at night and you hear the sump pump going and you hope that when you wake up that you still hear it going,” said Susan.

A costly worry, too.

“My electric bill running eight floor fans, four dehumidifiers and a sump pump last month was seven hundred [dollars],” said Susan.

But, it’s not just the inside of the home that’s suffering damage.

“It’s probably killed a half or a third of our crops,” said Daniel, farmer. “Some of the rest got damaged and we’re having trouble harvesting the wheat.”

Farming equipment has been stuck in the fields because of standing water.

The Kanes said they want some relief; not just for their property, but for their pocket books, too.

“Tons of money,” said Daniel. “We’ve probably lost a quarter of a million dollars this year just in the basement and home alone not even counting the crops.”

The Kanes said they was reached out to many local and state leader without much progress. They said the most recent update they’ve received was from a county commissioner who said officials plan to discuss options in the coming weeks for homeowners with flooding issues.