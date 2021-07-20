After Kansas toddler shot, patrol plane camera issues may have thwarted quick capture of fleeing suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement from several agencies was involved in Monday’s search for Kamden Campos. Campos was arrested, and he is allegedly accused of shooting a 2-year-old as his girlfriend fled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol used an airplane to search for the suspect, and KSN News has learned that some of the equipment on that plane did not work.

Troopers said their camera failed, and with outdated equipment, they said Monday’s success was a lucky exception.

“To be in a position where we are relying on luck, and you know incidence, as every bit as much as we are skill, is terrifying,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Sage Hill.

Trooper Hill said they had to quickly decide how to help when their camera wouldn’t work on Monday.

“It didn’t take us long to come to the conclusion that you don’t get to hurt kids in Kansas and not have the highway patrol throw absolutely every tool at our resource towards you.”

He added they opted to fly their plane low and use their eyesight to locate the suspect.

“That’s what happened yesterday. We got lucky.”

Trooper Hill said they need upgraded equipment to be able to continue to aid in serious situations. KSN News reached out to the state about upgrades to the fleet but has yet to hear back.

“I don’t know if any of the unit members that I serve with have ever seen it work correctly,” Hill said. “It’s that far past its life expectancy.”

Trooper Hill said the air fleet plans to continue to push for upgrades saying they’re necessary for public safety and investigations.