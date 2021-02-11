“It’s too cold to work outside” –Companies move workers inside

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Not a day anyone would want to be outside, Thursdays high in Wichita, just nineteen. It has many local businesses discussing keeping their employees indoors.

The cold can be unbearable just a few minutes outside. Sometimes, construction crews can’t chill out even if it’s chilly outside and on a bitterly cold day like this, it’s all about finding ways to make it work.

“We are kinda lucky,” said Tiara Ewy a field engineer for Hutton Construction.

Tiara Ewy said the project her crew is dealing with this week requires some inside work and this week is the perfect time to be inside. “It’s all gonna work out where we will finish the inside work to where we have and then be able to go outside and do what we need to do,” said Ewy.

Other crews don’t have that luxury, they are out braving the cold. “I’ve worked a lot of cold days out there it is always kinda funny when a guy discovers his soda that he got for lunch is frozen an hour after he got back to the job,” said Troy Parks.

Troy Parks is the insulation supervisor for Mid America Exteriors he said his crew is warming up when they can. “We wear layers we have a little heater in our trailer if we need to warm up and the customer has been really helpful in letting us warm up whenever we want,” said Parks.

While Park’s crew is outside the CEO of Mid America Exteriors said the rest of his staff is staying shelter until the temps begin to warm up. “I think we have the toughest crew in the state out here working today but this customer has some unique circumstances,” said David Becker, the CEO of Mid America Exteriors.

The CEO of Mid America Exteriors said they are calling customers to reschedule. He said sometimes mother nature and construction projects don’t mix.