‘It’s way higher than usual’: People watch high waters when spending Memorial Day at the Keeper

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People in Wichita were able to catch a break Monday afternoon, after all the rain we have had over the last several days.

Many decided to spend their Memorial Day at the Keeper of the Plains before the next round of storms.

“It’s really lovely. I enjoy it,” said Kessya Alvarez, a Dodge City resident.

Several people took pictures of the river.

“It’s way higher than usual,” said Alondra Galicia, a Wichita resident. “Sometimes it looks like it’s not even moving. And right now, you can see a lot of movement.”

“We usually come down here on holidays, weekends and show off with our spray paint,” said Keo Kiesling, of Wichita Spray Paint. “So, I wanted to come down real quick and make sure it wasn’t under water.”

Heavy rain over the last few days caused some to have to admire the river from the bridge.

“Before that you could- everything right here has a pathway you can walk on, and all of that’s just covered up,” said Victoria Ruvalcaba, who stops by the Keeper often with her family.

“I saw a kayak yesterday,” said Judy Jones, a Wichita resident. “He wasn’t moving. But, if he would have moved, that would have been very scary to see.”

But, up the river, some said the higher water is not all bad.

“It’s better because the food levels are up, and the bait fish,” said James Alvaraz.

He is one of several who spent the afternoon fishing near the Lincoln Street Dam.

“I think I got one guys,” Alvaraz said Monday as he felt a tug at the end of his line.

“Hopefully we’ll get a big old 15 pound catfish,” said Alvaraz.

There were other cute animals to see at the river, including some turtles and birds.

But, the one you want to stay away from are snakes.

