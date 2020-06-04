Ivanka Trump to speak at WSU Tech virtual commencement ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m., WSU Tech will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to honor the graduates of 2020 on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump and his advisor, will be joining as the commencement speaker.

“We are excited to host a truly unique commencement ceremony during this unprecedented time for our students to celebrate with family and friends their accomplishments” said Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech. “Additionally, it is a great honor to announce that Ms. Trump will join us virtually as our special guest and commencement speaker for this special celebration.”

Utash, serves on the American Workforce Policy Advisory board where she has worked closely with Trump on ways businesses, educational institutions, and the government can promote multiple pathways to career success and modernize candidate recruitment and training practices. Last fall, WSU Tech hosted Ivanka at the National Center for Aviation Training campus, where she saw first-hand the value of a WSU Tech degree and met many of the graduates.

Like many colleges across the nation, WSU Tech was forced to cancel its in-person commencement ceremony scheduled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

