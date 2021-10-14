Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular kicks off at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spooky season is getting closer, and Botanica is launching their Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular for families in Wichita.

Botanica kicked off the four-day event last night, and it will carry through until Oct. 16.

Among the attractions listed are over one thousand uniquely carved pumpkins, which different volunteer groups in the Wichita area have carved. The main attraction is the Haunted Woodland Walk.

The Haunted Woodland Walk will consist of scenes like an airplane crash, a school bus walk-through, a cemetery, and more. It will feature actors from OJ Watson’s Wicked Island and displays by Plant Kingdom.

Sarah Elliott, a local art teacher, designed a sculpture with her students that is displayed in Botanica. She stressed the importance of having these events as an outlet for students.

“The community art events are highly important,” Elliott said. “Especially now, the energy is back in the classroom, and the sculpture is evidence of that. “

The event will also have live music, fire pits for s’mores, craft beer from local breweries, and food trucks from local restaurants.

The cost of admission into the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is $12 per person, $9 for Botanica members.

For more information, visit Botanica’s website by clicking here.