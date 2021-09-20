Jailed murder suspect dies of apparent heart attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man jailed in a deadly Topeka shooting has died of what officials are describing as an apparent heart attack.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Marshall Stewart IV was 38. He was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m. Thursday after he was taken from the Shawnee County Jail to a Topeka Hospital.

Maj. Tim Phelps, of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, said the county corrections department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation were investigating.

Stewart was arrested in June on charges of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun in connection with the killing of 51-year-old Bradley Bellinder.

