Jared Cerullo will fill vacant District 3 Wichita City Council seat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jared Cerullo was chosen on Tuesday morning to fill the next District 3 seat on the Wichita City Council.

After several rounds of voting, the council chose Cerullo to replace an empty seat once held by James Clendenin. Cerullo will be sworn at the next week’s council workshop meeting.

The four other candidates considered were Cindy Miles, Virgil Miller Jr., Joseph Shepard, and George Theoharis.

Clendenin resigned from the council on Dec. 31, 2020. He had been under fire for his alleged involvement in a political attack ad against Mayor Brandon Whipple while Whipple was running for mayor. District Attorney Marc Bennett filed court papers asking for his ouster.

Cerullo will be the interim District 3 council member until the term expires on January 10, 2022. The election to fill the seat for a full four-year term will be part of the November 2, 2021, city election.