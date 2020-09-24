“Jaws of life” used to free husky’s head stuck in cinder block in Hays

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Firefighters with the Hays Fire Department assisted an Animal Control Officer Thursday with removing a red husky’s head that was stuck in a cinder block.

The Hays Police Department thanked the Hays Fire Department and Animal Control Officer on its Facebook page for successfully freeing the stuck husky with the “jaws of life.”

Image courtesy of Hays PD Facebook page

