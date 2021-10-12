Jay-Z’s group raises $1M to investigate wrongful convictions

Rapper Jay-Z performs onstage at the Capitol One Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An organization run by rapper Jay-Z has facilitated donations totaling $1 million for the local innocence project to investigate wrongful convictions in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas City Star reports the money was raised by Team Roc, which is the criminal justice division of Jay-Z’s entertainment organization, Roc Nation.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, calls it “a huge investment.”

She says the ability to look at these cases is going to shine a light on what the group needs to do to provide a just criminal legal system in Wyandotte County.