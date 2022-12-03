WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, many Jeep lovers gathered at Jimmie’s Diner to kick off the 7th Annual Jeeples Toy Run.

The run is to collect toys for Toys for Tots and raise funds for the Wichita Children’s Home.

“We are a locally owned diner, and we can’t do it without a local community around here, and I believe everybody deserves a Christmas, and we just like to have a little piece of helping everybody out,” said Joe Davidson, Jimmie’s Diner operating partner.

Over 100 people came out in support.