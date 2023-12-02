WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Jimmie’s Diner in Wichita hosted its annual Jeeples toy run on Saturday.

The event brought together toys and raised funds for local organizations like Wichita’s Littlest Heroes and the Kansas Honor Flights.

“Well you know it’s just all about the kids this time of year,” Joe Davidson, operating partner at Jimmie’s Diner, said. “The holidays is a season for giving and we just truly believe in that, everybody deserves a Christmas so that’s one of the things we like to do.”

Last year, more than 350 Jeeps attended, and they expected more than that to turn out this year.