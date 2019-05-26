‘Jenny Woodstock’ supports local musician injured in crash that killed mother, niece

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Music is once again bringing dozens of people together to support a local musician.

Jenny Wood was recently moved out of ICU. She was in a car crash that killed both her mother and niece.

The concert was originally going to be a summer kick off show, but after the crash, the artists wanted to make it a benefit for Jenny.

“Jenny Woodstock,” was set up at The Back Beat at Midwest Drum off East Douglas Avenue. There were food trucks, music, and t-shirts people could purchase to support Jenny.

Organizers said nothing was going to stop them from putting the show on, and all proceeds will go to Jenny and her family.

“Said we would do the event rain or shine, so and everyone is still going to come out, I mean whether or not they’re just going to come and donate a little bit of their cash, a little bit of their time, I think people are still definitely going to come out,” said Sophie Emerson, Co-organizer.