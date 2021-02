JETMORE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said an 84-year-old man was killed in crash Tuesday night.

It happened southeast of Kansas Highway 156 and U.S. 283. The KHP said the 2001 Lincoln Navigator was northbound on 291 Rd. The car went across the roadway, into a ditch, through a barbed-wire fence, and into a pasture.

The driver, Michael J. Keiley, was killed in the crash. The KHP report said Keiley wasn’t wearing a seat belt.