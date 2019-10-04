Jewelry store polishing WPD badges ahead of weekend funeral services for Detective Matt Young

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita jewelry company is making sure police officers are polished for the funeral service this weekend for the late Detective Matt Young.

“They need it from us,” says Ryan Kuttler, store manager at Jewelry Savers.

Beautiful display cases, shining rings and necklaces are not the only thing Jewelry Savers specializes in.

“Yesterday, I decided to make a phone call and let them know that we will offer it again,” Kuttler explains.

Just five minutes, that is all Kuttler needs to have an officer looking his or her best.

“Most of them can not believe the way it looks when it is done,” Kuttler says. “I am going to take that burden off their hands. They have enough that they are dealing with right now.”

Matt Young, a veteran of the police department, died this week from pancreatic cancer.

“They are very appreciative, and it is something I do not think twice about,” Kuttler says. “If they asked me on any other day, I would do it for them.”

This weekend Young will be laid to rest and the badge he wore, as do many others, is important.

“It gives them pride that it is so shiny. I had one who said he had never seen it so shiny in 12 years.”

Before the services, any officer can come in and at no cost have their badge cleaned. It is a service Jewelry Savers says they are willing to offer.

“The satisfaction for me is just providing something for them,” Kuttler says.

