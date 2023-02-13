WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ASM Global is hosting a job fair today, Monday, Feb. 13, for Intrust Bank Arena and Century II.

The fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the arena’s south lobby. Attendees can park in any Intrust Bank Arena parking lot and should enter through Entrance B on the south side of the arena.

Intrust Bank Arena is hiring for both full-time and part-time positions across multiple departments, including guest experience, box office, operations, premium seating and sales, and food and beverage.

Century II will be hiring both full-time and part-time positions for departments such as food and beverage, guest experience, finance and operations.

In addition, hiring managers from IATSE will also be participating in the job fair, hiring stagehands and riggers.

Candidates passionate about live events can save time by applying online in advance.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and identification as on-site interviews will be conducted, and candidates will be hired on the spot.

Participation is free and open to anyone looking for employment opportunities.

To learn more about the employment opportunities available, click here.