Jobless Kansans go weeks without benefits as problems linger

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansans who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic say they are going weeks or months without unemployment benefits.

Some lawmakers say they can’t get answers from the state Department of Labor about the problems it’s having with aging technology.

Problems persist nearly six months after the department’s former leader resigned amid unemployment missteps.

Unemployed Kansans have taken to social media, saying they have gone weeks without receiving benefits they’re due.

Republican legislators suggested this week that the department is being evasive. The department blames an aging computer system and says it’s working to eliminate backlogs.