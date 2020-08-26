Johnson City boy riding bike killed after pickup hits him

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 6-year-old boy died after being hit by a pickup in Stanton County. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old woman driving a Ford F-150 pulled to the left side of Elm Street in Johnson City to talk to the owners. When leaving, she did not observe a child in front of pickup on a bike. She pulled out and struck the boy.
He was rushed to Stanton County Hospital where he died. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the boy as Matthew J. Pantoja.
