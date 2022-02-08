OLATHE, Kan. (FOX4KC) — A Kansas City-area Sheriff’s Office is offering what it calls a Valentine’s Day Special.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the deal Tuesday afternoon, offering the special to men and women who have an ex with an active warrant:

“Have an ex breaking the law? Check out our [rose emoji] Valentine’s Day Special [rose emoji]”

Deputies are apparently hoping nothing says love, like a bit of payback.

According to the tweet, the deal includes:

“FREE transportation to jail, along with meals, a new outfit, a photoshoot, and a place to stay!”

The Sheriff also shared the “deal” on TikTok.

The “tongue-in-cheek” offer was viewed hundreds of times in a matter of minutes after it was posted Tuesday afternoon.

“We are standing by to take your calls [gift heart emoji] No reservation needed!”

The Johnson County Sheriff Office’s non-emergency number is 913-782-0720.