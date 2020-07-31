Johnson Controls to add 300 skilled positions in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Johnson Controls is looking to hire 300 skilled positions in Wichita.

Positions offered by Johnson Control includes assemblers, material handlers, forklift operators and steel press operators. All positions are paid a minimum of $13 per hour (plus a 50-cent premium for second and third shifts) with an opportunity to become full-time positions with benefits after 90 days. ​

Johnson Controls is the fourth largest manufacturer in Wichita and the biggest non-aerospace manufacturer in the area, comprising of 1,300 employees.

