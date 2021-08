Johnson County Commissioners are considering a measure that would impose up to a $1,000 fine for firing bullets onto or over property without permission.

KCUR-FM reports that Sheriff Calvin Hayden told commissioners Thursday that the measure is meant to enforce safety measures that have not always been used by target shooters in the unincorporated area of the county.

Some 22 complaints were filed from August 2019 through early June of this year. Commissioners will vote on the proposal next week.