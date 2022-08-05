LOUISVILLE, Ken. (KSNW) — Ava and Amy Jones, the Nickerson mother and daughter who have been hospitalized after being hit by a car while standing on a sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky, are coming home soon.

The two have made incredible strides and are set to be released from a rehabilitation center on Aug. 17. Friends and family are working to have their home ready since both Amy and Ava are currently in wheelchairs.

Amy and Ava were injured on the night of Tuesday, July 5, while in Louisville for a basketball tournament. They were out for a walk with two other members of their family when an impaired driver drove onto the sidewalk and struck the family. All four were taken to the hospital.

Trey Jones, Ava’s father and Amy’s husband, was critically injured during the crash. He died two days later in the hospital. The other family member was treated and released.

The impaired driver, 33-year-old Michael Hurley, has been charged with murder, and allegedly told police responding to the scene that he had just taken Hydrocodone and was, “so tired he could not make the turn.”

Ava had just committed to play at the University of Iowa a few days before the crash. KSN News featured her on a Competitive Drive segment earlier this year.

If you would like to stay up-to-date on the latest Jones family news, you can join the public Facebook group: Jones Family Updates.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to benefit the family. If you would like to donate, you can click here.