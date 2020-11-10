Joplin tornado victims able to recover lost photos

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Lost items in storage finally being returned nearly a decade after an EF-5 tornado tore through Joplin.

After more than nine years, Velta Elmore was reunited with a long lost photo of her granddaughter.

“It’s nice to come down here and look and to see and everybody would want their own photos you know that they missed.”

National Disaster Photo Rescue began right after the Joplin Tornado in 2011. Since then, the organization has collected more than 35,000 photos and documents.

“Photographs go to the nature of who we are as people. They help us to remember our life in the past they connect us to our future and there’s emotions behind those photographs because they’re memories. They’re special times, they’re difficult times but they are part of our life,” said Thad Beeler, executive director of National Disaster Photo Rescue.

The photos are at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum but can only be viewed on certain days.

So far, they have reunited more than 900 families with photos.

“This is an experience as a volunteer that will stay with you for the rest of your life because you’re making a difference in a person’s life you’re making a difference in a families life, you have brought it back to life for them to make the home that they lost not just a house but home again,” added Beeler.

National Disaster Photo Rescue will have more reunifications leading up to the 10th Anniversary of the tornado.

To find out if you have lost photos, click here.

LATEST STORIES: