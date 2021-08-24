Joy ride cut short, Wichita man arrested after taking cop car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is arrested after taking a cop car for a ‘joy ride’ early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a Wichita police officer was contacted by a citizen at the Quik Trip located at Murdock and Broadway. While the officer was contacting the reporting party, 24-year-old Alexis Flores-Mendez entered the officers’ patrol vehicle and drove to the 1000 block of South Topeka. Flores-Mendez then struck a parked car causing damage to the car and the patrol vehicle.

Alexis Flores-Mendez (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office)

Flores-Mendez was located at the scene and taken into custody.

He has been arrested on suspicion of auto theft, hit and run, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license and having an active warrant.

An investigation is ongoing on the incident, as well as the officers’ actions.

