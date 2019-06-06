Joyland carousel moving to Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews at Botanica are working on the early phases of bringing a historic Wichita attraction to the gardens.

Today, workers began bringing pieces of the original and restored Joyland carousel to its new home.

Botanica officials say the carousel is the main feature of its own new event facility.

Director Marty Miller says it’s already bringing the past back to life for some of Wichita’s more experienced.

“You’d be surprised, we’ve had a lot of seniors go, ‘I want to remember my youth, and they’re lining up already to ride this carousel,” said Marty Miller, Executive Director of Botanica.

Botanica hopes to open the carousel in early October.