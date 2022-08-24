WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – JTM Foods has chosen Wichita as the new home of JJ’s Snack Pies.

JTM Foods plans to hire 150 people within the next two years and invest $40 million in the Wichita facility.

The JTM Foods team chose ICT21 Industrial District, at Interstate 135 and 21st Street North, due to its proximity to I-135. The industrial district is located on the Old Derby Refinery location. Ron and Marty Cornejo are redeveloping the area.

The Wichita facility will provide increased production capacity and improve the logistics for Southern, Southwest, and West Coast markets of the hand-held snack pies. The expansion is JTM Foods’ first outside Pennsylvania.

“After exploring several options across multiple states and locales, the strong public/private partnerships here, linking government, business, academic, and community interests together convinced us that Wichita was the ‘Best Choice’ for JTM’s future expansion,” Monty Pooley, JTM Foods president and CEO, said.

The plant will open in the spring of 2023.