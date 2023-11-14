WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge is considering whether to grant a new trial to a woman convicted in her toddler’s death. In 2021, a jury convicted Kimberly Compass of first-degree murder.

Her 2-year-old son, Zayden Jaynesahkluah, died of a methadone overdose in a South Broadway motel.

At Monday’s hearing, the new attorney for Compass argued her previous counsel was ineffective and that new evidence should be allowed into court, which the prosecution argued against.

“Maybe she’s guilty of being too trusting of people that she thinks are going to help her, but she’s certainly not guilty of the murder of her child, and I think all of the evidence we’ve produced and uncovered to this point would demonstrate that,” defense attorney Lacy Gilmour said.

“Ms. Compass got a fair trial. Nothing would change the outcome, and counsel has failed to distribute anything that Mick would have done that would have changed the outcome, and two that these witnesses are not credible and not relevant to the case at hand,” prosecutor Alice Osburn said.

The judge will rule on the request at a later date.