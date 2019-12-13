Judge denies request to vacate sentence in hepatitis C case

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire shows David Kwiatkowski, a former lab technician at an Exeter, N.H., hospital. Kwiatkowski who was sentenced to 39 years in prison for infecting patients in multiple states with hepatitis C through tainted syringes has asked a federal judge to vacate his sentence, saying his lawyer was ineffective in representing him. (AP Photo/U.S. Attorney’s Office, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – A federal judge in New Hampshire has dismissed a request to vacate the 39-year prison sentence for a traveling medical technician who infected patients in multiple states including Kansas with hepatitis C through tainted syringes.

The judge agreed with prosecutors Wednesday that David Kwiatkowski waited too long to ask. Kwiatkowski worked at Hays Medical Center.

He was sentenced in 2013 for stealing syringes filled with painkillers and replacing them with saline-filled ones tainted with his blood. David Kwiatkowski

In January, he asked to be released, saying his former lawyer was ineffective. Forty-six people in four states were diagnosed with the same strain of the hepatitis C virus he carries, including a woman who died.

LATEST STORIES: